MeeSeva crosses 20 crore transactions in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s MeeSeva platform, a flagship e-Governance initiative, has surpassed 20 crore transactions as of 9 June 2025, underscoring its success in delivering transparent, citizen-centric services. In the financial year 2024–25 alone, the platform served 1.33 crore citizens, facilitating transactions worth Rs 7,150 crore, setting a benchmark for digital service delivery.

Launched in 1999 with just four bill payment services, MeeSeva has grown into one of India’s largest state-run digital platforms, now integrated with DigiLocker, T-Wallet, Aadhaar and e-KYC to ensure secure and authenticated transactions.

Services are delivered through multiple channels, including 108 government-run MeeSeva centres in urban areas, over 4,500 franchisees covering both urban and rural regions, 500-plus Palle Samagra Seva Kendralu (PSSKs) led by women entrepreneurs in villages, the MeeSeva online portal and the MeeSeva mobile app on Android and iOS.