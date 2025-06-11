MeeSeva crosses 20 crore transactions in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s MeeSeva platform, a flagship e-Governance initiative, has surpassed 20 crore transactions as of 9 June 2025, underscoring its success in delivering transparent, citizen-centric services. In the financial year 2024–25 alone, the platform served 1.33 crore citizens, facilitating transactions worth Rs 7,150 crore, setting a benchmark for digital service delivery.
Launched in 1999 with just four bill payment services, MeeSeva has grown into one of India’s largest state-run digital platforms, now integrated with DigiLocker, T-Wallet, Aadhaar and e-KYC to ensure secure and authenticated transactions.
Services are delivered through multiple channels, including 108 government-run MeeSeva centres in urban areas, over 4,500 franchisees covering both urban and rural regions, 500-plus Palle Samagra Seva Kendralu (PSSKs) led by women entrepreneurs in villages, the MeeSeva online portal and the MeeSeva mobile app on Android and iOS.
Fence NIMZ land, collector ordered
Sangareddy: Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Sanjay Kumar has directed the Sangareddy collector to fence the lands acquired for NIMZ near Zaheerabad to prevent encroachment.
“We have already acquired 7,300 acres from farmers for NIMZ. Ensure the land is fenced so it is not occupied. We need a total of 12,630 acres, acquire the remaining land.
The project will generate large-scale employment in the district,” he said at a review meeting on Tuesday. He added that the government had begun paying compensation to farmers and reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for them.