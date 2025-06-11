Real development not possible under Modi: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said that BJP was trying to impose Manusmriti by replacing the Constitution of India.

Speaking during the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” rally at Shadnagar, he alleged that as part of this plan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was insulting Dr BR Ambedkar in Parliament.

“Why do we have to hit roads carrying the copies of the Constitution, which is as sacred as the Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible? It’s because the BJP is dividing people for its political gains. We need to protect the Constitution for our safety and well-being,” he said.

Goud also said that real development is not possible under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Targeting both Modi and Shah, he said: “They are speaking with an aim to divide people. The Home Minister is supposed to integrate this country but he is disintegrating it in the name of caste and creed.”