Restrict foresters’ entry into tribal villages: MLAs

HYDERABAD: Congress MLAs belonging to Scheduled Tribe communities, including Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the government to initiate measures to restrict the entry of forest officials into tribal villages and farmlands without permission from grama sabhas.
Seethakka chaired a meeting of MLAs representing tribal constituencies at Sankshema Bhavan in Masab Tank.
During the meeting, the MLAs brought to the notice of minister the problems being faced by tribals. They expressed displeasure over monopoly of forest officials in forest areas and violating PESA Acts.
They also urged the minister to ensure withdrawal of GO 49, which has been issued by the government to announce Kumurambheem Conservation Reserve. The minister said that the government has started the process of re-initiating GO 3, which provides jobs to locals in tribal areas.
Soon the government will conduct job melas at Mahbubabad and Asifabad, she revealed. Stating that the government was making all efforts to strengthen Tribal Welfare department, she said that the government has allocated Rs 17,168 crore for this department.
She assured them that the government will take steps to provide 40 to 50 per cent reservations in granting Ambedkar Overseas Scholarships to students who study in tribal welfare educational institutions. Meanwhile, the MLAs expressed their gratitude to CM
A Revanth Reddy for allocating special quota for tribals in Indiramma Housing Scheme and launching Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam Scheme.