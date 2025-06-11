Restrict foresters’ entry into tribal villages: MLAs

HYDERABAD: Congress MLAs belonging to Scheduled Tribe communities, including Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the government to initiate measures to restrict the entry of forest officials into tribal villages and farmlands without permission from grama sabhas.

Seethakka chaired a meeting of MLAs representing tribal constituencies at Sankshema Bhavan in Masab Tank.

During the meeting, the MLAs brought to the notice of minister the problems being faced by tribals. They expressed displeasure over monopoly of forest officials in forest areas and violating PESA Acts.