Rs 20 crore allotted for Bonalu festival; to start on June 26

HYDERABAD: The government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the conduct of the Ashada Bonalu festival, which will kickstart on June 26 and culminate on July 24.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha have instructed officials to organise the festivities in a grand manner. Chairing a review meeting on the festival arrangements, the ministers said the state government would offer silk robes at the Balkampet Sri Yellamma Pochamma temple on July 1.

The Hyderabad district in-charge minister said silk robes will be presented to 28 major Mahankali temples. An elephant procession accompanied by Ghatams will commence from Ujjaini Mahankali temple on July 14, followed by Nalla Pochamma Devasthanam Sabji Mandi on July 20 and Akkanna Madanna Devasthanam on July 21.