Rs 20 crore allotted for Bonalu festival; to start on June 26

HYDERABAD: The government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the conduct of the Ashada Bonalu festival, which will kickstart on June 26 and culminate on July 24.
Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha have instructed officials to organise the festivities in a grand manner. Chairing a review meeting on the festival arrangements, the ministers said the state government would offer silk robes at the Balkampet Sri Yellamma Pochamma temple on July 1.
The Hyderabad district in-charge minister said silk robes will be presented to 28 major Mahankali temples. An elephant procession accompanied by Ghatams will commence from Ujjaini Mahankali temple on July 14, followed by Nalla Pochamma Devasthanam Sabji Mandi on July 20 and Akkanna Madanna Devasthanam on July 21.
To ensure a smooth experience for devotees, GHMC officials have been directed to repair roads near major temples, maintain sanitation around temple premises and install adequate streetlights.
HMWSSB officials are tasked with providing safe drinking water, distributing water packets and ensuring 24/7 availability of water tankers at significant temples. The R&B department will set up large tents, generators and waterproof canopies at temples and surrounding areas. To manage the anticipated influx of devotees, TGSRTC will operate additional buses.
Approximately 700 artistes will deliver cultural performances at 40 temples and during processions. Medical camps will be established to offer emergency medical services to attendees.
The Tourism department will install 12 LEDs at strategic locations to showcase Telangana’s cultural heritage and the Bonalu festival.
Police officials have been instructed to maintain strict surveillance across all temple sites to prevent stampedes and to monitor devotee flow continuously through the control room.
Important dates
Start of Bonalu from Jagadamba Mahankali temple, Golconda Fort: June 26
Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam: July 1
Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara in Secunderabad: July 13
Hyderabad Bonalu: July 20