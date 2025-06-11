Storm uproots trees, disrupts power supply in Nizamabad and Adilabad

NIZAMABAD/ADILABAD: Torrential rains accompanied by strong winds battered Nizamabad and Adilabad districts on Monday night, causing widespread disruption to power and drinking water supply, damaging infrastructure and claiming one life.
The severe weather uprooted trees, toppled electrical poles and left residents grappling with significant inconvenience, particularly affecting the elderly, patients and children.
In Nizamabad, around 8.45 pm, Srinivas, a 55-year-old electrical line inspector, was fatally injured. Seeking shelter in a toddy shop during the storm, he was struck by a falling tree branch, resulting in a severe head injury that proved fatal.
The squally weather caused extensive damage across Nizamabad town and surrounding areas. In Gauthamnagar, four electrical poles were uprooted and several trees fell, blocking roads and disrupting normalcy. Similar scenes were reported in other parts of the district, including Nandipet and Navipet mandals, where the storm raged for over an hour. Many residents endured a sleepless night due to power outages and the lack of drinking water, exacerbating challenges for vulnerable groups.
According to R Ravindar, Superintendent Engineer of the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) in Nizamabad, the storm led to the collapse of 123 electrical poles and damaged three agricultural transformers, with estimated property damage of Rs 18.30 lakh. “Our teams worked tirelessly to restore power. Electricity has been restored across the district by Tuesday afternoon,” Ravindar said.
Rainfall data from Nizamabad’s 33 mandals revealed significant variation. The district recorded an average rainfall of 15.8 mm, with Navipet mandal receiving the highest at 35.1 mm and Morthad mandal the lowest at 2.9 mm. In neighbouring Kamareddy district, the average rainfall was 16.5 mm, with Madnoor mandal recording the highest at 36.8 mm and Bhiknoor the weakest at 2.9 mm.
In Adilabad, the heavy rains and gales caused significant damage in Nirmal district’s Brahmapuri and Sheikpet areas, where fallen trees damaged lorries, autorickshaws and other vehicles. District Superintendent of Police Dr G Janaki Sharmila pressed into service Shivangi Team, a special 12-member women’s unit, to address the crisis. The team swiftly cleared tree branches obstructing roads and assisted elderly residents and women facing transportation challenges, earning praise for their quick response.
In Adilabad district headquarters, the storm felled numerous trees and damaged electrical poles, leading to widespread power outages. In Vidyanagar and Bhukthapur colonies, several houses with tin roofs were damaged, and a cell tower collapsed.
Yellow alert for next three days
Hyderabad: The weatherman has issued a yellow alert for several districts in the state for the next three days. According to the forecast, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts
Man slips, falls to death on stairs
Nizamabad: Strong winds claimed the life of a man in KCR Colony, Banswada town, late on Monday. The deceased, C Prabhu, was sleeping on the rooftop to escape the heat when gusty winds began. Police said he lost balance while climbing down the stairs and suffered a fatal head injury. Family members heard the fall, found him unconscious and informed the police