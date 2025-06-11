Storm uproots trees, disrupts power supply in Nizamabad and Adilabad

NIZAMABAD/ADILABAD: Torrential rains accompanied by strong winds battered Nizamabad and Adilabad districts on Monday night, causing widespread disruption to power and drinking water supply, damaging infrastructure and claiming one life.

The severe weather uprooted trees, toppled electrical poles and left residents grappling with significant inconvenience, particularly affecting the elderly, patients and children.

In Nizamabad, around 8.45 pm, Srinivas, a 55-year-old electrical line inspector, was fatally injured. Seeking shelter in a toddy shop during the storm, he was struck by a falling tree branch, resulting in a severe head injury that proved fatal.

The squally weather caused extensive damage across Nizamabad town and surrounding areas. In Gauthamnagar, four electrical poles were uprooted and several trees fell, blocking roads and disrupting normalcy. Similar scenes were reported in other parts of the district, including Nandipet and Navipet mandals, where the storm raged for over an hour. Many residents endured a sleepless night due to power outages and the lack of drinking water, exacerbating challenges for vulnerable groups.

According to R Ravindar, Superintendent Engineer of the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) in Nizamabad, the storm led to the collapse of 123 electrical poles and damaged three agricultural transformers, with estimated property damage of Rs 18.30 lakh. “Our teams worked tirelessly to restore power. Electricity has been restored across the district by Tuesday afternoon,” Ravindar said.