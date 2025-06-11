Telangana govt restrained from dumping debris on disputed land

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed civic authorities not to dump any material on the disputed lands located in Guttala Begumpet village. The directive came in response to a writ petition filed by Bukhtyar Khan and others, alleging unlawful interference by the government with their private property.

The petitioners contended that they are the lawful owners of the land and accused the state authorities of encroaching upon the property disregarding court orders. They described the government’s actions as “high-handed” and in violation of earlier judicial directives.

Senior counsel A Venkatesh, representing the petitioners, argued that the HYDRAA, being a state entity, cannot claim exemption from compliance with prior court orders, including those directing status quo on the property.

Verdict on Gali’s plea today

The Telangana High Court is set to pronounce its order on Wednesday on the interlocutory application (IA) filed by former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, seeking suspension of sentence in the high-profile Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case. Justice K Lakshman reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments from both sides on Tuesday.

On May 6, a special CBI court had convicted and sentenced Gali Janardhan Reddy and others to seven years of imprisonment in connection with illegal mining activities carried out by OMC.