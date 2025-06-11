Telangana HC grants bail to Gali Janardhan Reddy, others in Obulapuram mining case

HYDERABAD: In a significant relief to Gali Janardhan Reddy and other accused in the high-profile Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted bail and suspended the sentences imposed by the CBI Special Court.

Justice K. Lakshman, hearing the batch of criminal appeals filed on 19 May, 2025, during the Vacation Court, ordered bail for Gali Janardhan Reddy, MLA and Director of OMC and Accused No.2 in the case. Reddy was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties to the satisfaction of the Trial Court.

The High Court also suspended the conviction order dated 6 May, 2025, which had sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

As part of the bail conditions, the court directed that Gali Janardhan Reddy must not leave the country without prior permission of the court and must refrain from engaging in any criminal activities.

Similar bail relief was granted to other accused in the case: