Telangana panchayat secretaries threaten mass leave over unmet demands

NALGONDA: Panchayat secretaries across Telangana have announced mass leave from Wednesday following a call by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to press for the resolution of their long-pending issues.

President of the Nalgonda Panchayat Secretaries’ Association, SA Qasim, stated that bills worth crores of rupees for gram panchayats have been pending for the past 18 months. He added that during the last two summers, individual secretaries incurred debts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

Qasim also highlighted the tragic death of Indanpally secretary Chandramouli from Jannaram mandal in Mancherial district, attributing it to financial stress caused by unpaid dues.