Two women kidnap two-year-old from Nalgonda hospital

NALGONDA: A two-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by two unidentified women from the Nalgonda district hospital premises on Wednesday.

The child, son of B Bhagyalakshmi and Anjibabu from Tungapadu village in Miryalaguda mandal, had went with his parents and a neighbour Parvathamma to the hospital for Bhagyalakshmi’s pregnancy-related issue.

According to reports, the family was sitting under a tree on the hospital grounds around lunchtime when two women approached them, struck up a conversation and offered the child an ice cream. As the family prepared to eat, the women offered to watch the boy while the others went for lunch. Trusting them, Bhagyalakshmi, Anjibabu and Parvathamma left the child in their care.

When they returned, both the women and the child were missing. After a frantic search, the parents lodged a complaint at the hospital’s police outpost.