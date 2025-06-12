Kaleshwaram project row: If found guilty, no one will be spared, warns Revenue Min Ponguleti

MULUGU: Dismissing the claims of political vendetta behind the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that once the PC Ghose Commission submits its report, those involved will have to “face the consequences for their misdeeds.”

Speaking to the media in Mulugu, the minister said: “There is no question of any political revenge in this issue. The Central commission is conducting the inquiry. After the Commission submits its report, the culprits will have to face the consequences. No matter who they are and what their status is, they will not be spared.”

“The previous BRS regime had projected the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme as the eighth wonder of the world. The Kalvakuntla family looted the state while pillars of the project caved in during the BRS regime itself,” he added.

“KCR, the self-declared ‘father of Telangana’, deposed before the PC Ghose Commission. None of the people who were involved in this scam will be excluded from this inquiry,” he further said.

Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy protected the Kaleshwaram project by taking up temporary repair works, he said: “The flaws in the project design, defects in its execution and damage caused to its various components will be revealed once the Commission of Inquiry submits its report. Then the courts will deal with it as per law.”

“The Congress government will neither spare those responsible for Kaleshwaram scam nor those involved in phone-tapping, land-grabbing, and Mission Bhagiratha scams,” he added.

Earlier, Srinivas Reddy, along with Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and MP P Balaram Naik, distributed sanction letters for Indiramma Housing Scheme beneficiaries at Incherla village in Mulugu district. They also laid the foundation stone for the construction of houses in the Indiramma Colony of the village.

Stating that the government had sanctioned 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses in the first phase across the state, he said that the highest allocation of 5,000 houses was made in the Mulugu Assembly constituency.

Later in the day, Srinivasa Reddy and Seethakka took part in the Bhu Bharathi Revenue Sadassulu programme at Govindaraopet village and interacted with the applicants.