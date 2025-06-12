Kavitha, others turn up at farmhouse in expression of solidarity with KCR after deposition

SIDDIPET: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday went to her father and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravalli, minutes before he left for BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad to depose before the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram.

This was Kavitha’s first visit to the farmhouse after she fired salvos at the BRS following the leak of her letter to KCR. It was unclear if KCR and Kavitha exchanged pleasantries. However, Kavitha was seen in photos standing behind some leaders when KCR left the farmhouse.

It may be recalled that Kavitha, while terming KCR a god, alleged that he was surrounded by devils. Kavitha, however, did not travel to the BRKR Bhavan along with other leaders.

Meanwhile, a large number of party leaders and workers came to the farmhouse located in Murkuk mandal and expressed their solidarity with the leader. Beside Kavitha, other prominent leaders who turned up at the farmhouse were MLAs T Harish Rao, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and former MP J Santosh.

As soon as KCR stepped out of his farmhouse, party workers showered flowers on him and raised slogans in his favour. After deposing before the PC Ghose Commission, KCR returned to the farmhouse around 5 pm.

Earlier in the day, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy sustained minor injuries after he slipped and fell in the washroom of the farmhouse. He was immediately shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.