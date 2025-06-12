Parents raise concerns at Telangana Education Commission meet

HYDERABAD: Parents and other stakeholders raised numerous queries and concerns, particularly regarding steep fee hikes in private junior colleges, at the public hearing on Intermediate education, held by the Telangana Education Commission (TEC), on Wednesday.

Participants flagged key issues such as the introduction of English medium instruction, lecturer absenteeism, poor infrastructure and unfilled teaching posts in government junior colleges (GJCs).

Several parents shared their grievances over the annual fee hikes, which they claimed, rise by 30% to 40% every year. “This is happening due to the absence of a proper fee regulation body,” said Suresh, a parent.

They urged TEC to implement a regulatory framework without further delay. TEC members reviewed the challenges faced by GJCs and the growing commercialisation of intermediate education by private colleges. They stressed the need for stricter oversight and stronger government institutions.

Suggestions included introducing English medium classes, engineering coaching, infrastructure upgrades, and immediate recruitment of lecturers.

Meanwhile, private junior college representatives appealed to the commission to expedite pending fee reimbursement dues.

TRSMA submits memo to Union education minister

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) submitted a memorandum to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday and urged him to introduce annual in-service teacher training programmes through National Institute of Open Schooling. In the letter, the Union minister was apprised of key concerns and proposals for the development and financial empowerment of budget private schools, including provision of low-interest loans to help upgrade school infrastructure.