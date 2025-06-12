Telangana private schools hike fees by 70% amid regulatory vacuum

HYDERABAD: As a new academic year begins, private school fees in Telangana continue to soar unchecked, with no regulatory framework in place. The draft bill for the Telangana Private Schools and Junior Colleges Fee Regulation and Monitoring Commission, proposed by the Telangana Education Commission (TEC), is yet to be implemented. In its absence, many private schools have increased fees by 60% to 70% this year.

The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) expressed concern over the state government’s inaction. “Year after year, schools hike fees and the government remains silent,” said R Murali, a member of HSPA. “We had hoped the TEC would implement a regulatory framework, but all we have is a draft; there is no implementation.”

Parents say the hikes are across the board, from small-budget schools with minimal infrastructure to international schools. The steepest increase has been seen in primary sections (LKG to Class 4).

“Last year, we paid Rs 80,000 for pre-primary, but this year it’s between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh,” said Suresh Reddy, who recently enrolled his son at a private school in Secunderabad. “When asked, the management cited digital upgrades and campus expansion.”