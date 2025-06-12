Pre-primary sections to start in 210 Telangana government schools

HYDERABAD: The Director of School Education, Telangana, on Tuesday announced the approval of 210 pre-primary sections under the Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B) 2025–26 for Samagra Shiksha.

As per government instructions, the Education department will introduce pre-primary classes — nursery, LKG and UKG — in government schools across the state from the 2025–26 academic year. Until now, government schools did not have pre-primary sections.

Officials said the move aims to ease the financial burden on underprivileged families, who were previously forced to enrol their children in private schools with high fees.

Some of the government schools that will offer pre-primary classes include MPPS Parkal (Hanamkonda), MPUPS Mylaram (Hanumakonda), MPPS Dhammanapet (Jagtial) and GPS Shambhunipet (Warangal).