Revanth has no understanding of irrigation or KCR's vision: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao came down heavily on the Congress government over the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram issuing notices to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing the media outside BRKR Bhavan, after KCR deposed before the PC Ghose Commission, Rama Rao questioned the logic behind targeting a leader who transformed Telangana into a paddy-rich green state.

“If Kaleshwaram had been built in a foreign country, KCR would have been immortalised in global irrigation history. But in India, such monumental achievements are reduced to pawns in political vendetta,” he remarked.

The former minister called Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy a “petty and incompetent CM” who is more focused on vengeance than governance.

“He lacks basic understanding of Cabinet functioning and has to run to Delhi even for portfolio allocations,” he alleged.

The legislator from Sircilla accused Revanth of deriving sadistic pleasure from targeting BRS leaders and recalled his own past including the cash-for-vote scandal. “A man who went to jail with cash bags is now misusing power to send others to jail out of sheer revenge,” he stated, warning that such politics would only backfire on the Congress.

Orchestrated distractions

Dismissing allegations of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, Rama Rao noted that even Revanth Reddy’s own father-in-law, Soodini Padma Reddy, had termed the `1 lakh crore scam claim as “naive”.

He suggested that Revanth spend at least five minutes with his father-in-law to understand the project’s magnitude and importance.

Rama Rao accused the Congress of using the Kaleshwaram inquiry, along with other controversies like phone-tapping and Formula E cases, to divert public attention from its unfulfilled six guarantees and false promises. “These are all orchestrated distractions. The people will not fall for them,” he said.

He further asserted that the BRS would continue to question the Congress on behalf of the people of Telangana.

“We will not rest until this incompetent Congress government is politically defeated,” he vowed. The BRS leader urged the public to remain focused on the real issues — Congress’ betrayal of electoral promises and its administrative failure.