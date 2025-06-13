A hiatus and hungry kids at school in Goundlapalem village in Khammam

KHAMMAM: The local school at Goundlapalem village in Wyra mandal, Khammam district, triumphantly reopened its doors today after a grand four-year hiatus – only to forget the small matter of feeding its pupils.

Thanks to the district collector’s initiative, the school managed to lure in a total of five students for its grand reopening. However, in a twist that could surprise absolutely no one, the school staff apparently forgot a “small” matter... that children require food.

Out of the five unsuspecting children who turned up, two came prepared with their own lunchboxes, clearly wise beyond their years. The remaining three, having been left meal-less by the school managements, had no choice but to trudge back home and satisfy their hunger.

Villagers, understandably upset with the incompetence, pointed out that despite the collector’s direct orders, the staff failed to make even the most basic lunch arrangements. Officials later admitted that no cooks have yet been appointed. The look of surprise when questioned about arranging meals from nearby schools made it clear that such a radical idea didn’t even cross anyone’s mind.

The culinary disaster naturally sparked outrage among parents. They warned that this sort of “service” would only deepen the distrust people already have in government schools. The locals are now demanding that senior district officials pull themselves together, fix the mess and, at the very least, ensure that hungry children are fed before dragging them back to their classrooms again.