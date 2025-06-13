Abandoned, elderly parents in Nalgonda reclaim dignity

NALGONDA: The number of elderly parents turning to the Nalgonda district collector’s office, pleading for the cancellation of property registrations made in their children’s names and seeking to reclaim their assets is increasing, a pointer to the rot setting in.

Most of the petitioners have a common complaint — that their own children have abandoned them or failed to provide proper care.

Most of the complainants cite issues such as children failing to provide financial support, wrongful registration of property, forcible eviction from family homes and general neglect. Until recently, these disputes were typically resolved at the RDO Tribunal stage while some appeals reached the collector.

One of the most telling cases involved R Venkatamma (75) of Miryalaguda. A widow with three daughters and one son, she had divided her six-acre property, an acre each to her daughters and three to her son. Following her son’s death last year, Venkatamma alleged that her daughter-in-law refused to support or care for her.

She petitioned for the return of one acre of land from the portion given to her son, as well as Rs 5 lakh from her daughter-in-law towards her medical expenses, which had already cost Rs 20 lakh. Of this Rs 20 lakh, her daughters had contributed Rs 5 lakh each. The collector ruled in Venkatamma’s favour, ordering the return of one acre to secure her sustenance.

In another unprecedented instance under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, the Adavidevulapally police station registered an FIR against four sons and one daughter from Bellampalli village for allegedly neglecting their 92-year-old mother, P Chandramma.

After transferring 24 acres of land to her children, Chandramma found herself abandoned. The collector directed not only that an FIR be filed but also that each child take turns caring for their mother for a month at a time.

One elderly resident told TNIE that since Ila Tripathi took charge as collector, the law is being put to real use to protect abandoned parents. Narsamma, another senior citizen from Miryalaguda mandal, spoke of the heartbreak involved in reclaiming land given to her children. “It’s painful. It’s a necessity, not a choice, so that I survive,” she said.