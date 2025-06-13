Heavy showers pound Hyderabad; UoH registers record rains

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD : A whopping 145 mm of rain lashed the vicinity of University of Hyderabad early on Thursday.

According to data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Lingampally recorded 114.3 mm of precipitation; Chandanagar notched 109.8 mm and Gachibowli logged 81.3 mm.

The intensity of rainfall in urban clusters, particularly in and around Hyderabad, led to local waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Rural and peri-urban mandals in Medchal–Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported heavy downpours as monsoon bands passed through.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an alert for the top five impacted mandals for flash flooding.

A yellow alert is expected to remain in force till June 15 in the state. The weatherman stated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places across the state.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. The forecast for Hyderabad is that light to moderate rain or thundershowers, at times intense spells, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur till June 16.

Lightning kills six tribal farm workers

Six tribal farm workers, including five women, died after being struck by lightning during heavy rain in various parts of Adilabad district on Thursday afternoon while six others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.