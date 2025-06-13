Heavy showers pound Hyderabad; UoH registers record rains

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD : A whopping 145 mm of rain lashed the vicinity of University of Hyderabad early on Thursday.
According to data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Lingampally recorded 114.3 mm of precipitation; Chandanagar notched 109.8 mm and Gachibowli logged 81.3 mm.
The intensity of rainfall in urban clusters, particularly in and around Hyderabad, led to local waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Rural and peri-urban mandals in Medchal–Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported heavy downpours as monsoon bands passed through.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an alert for the top five impacted mandals for flash flooding.
A yellow alert is expected to remain in force till June 15 in the state. The weatherman stated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places across the state.
Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. The forecast for Hyderabad is that light to moderate rain or thundershowers, at times intense spells, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are very likely to occur till June 16.
Lightning kills six tribal farm workers
Six tribal farm workers, including five women, died after being struck by lightning during heavy rain in various parts of Adilabad district on Thursday afternoon while six others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.
Officials identified Siddam Rambai, Pendur Manohar, Pendur Sujatha and Bheembai as those who had taken shelter under a shed when lightning struck at Pipri village in Gadiguda mandal, killing them on the spot. Two of the deceased belonged to the same family.
Two more women, Gedam Nandini (44) from Sangidi village and Kova Sunitha (36) from Soankas village in Bela mandal, also died after being struck by lightning while working in agricultural fields.
In a separate incident at Kumarithanda village in Utnoor mandal, four persons suffered injuries due to lightning and were admitted to RIMS. The total number of injured currently undergoing treatment, including some children, stands at six.
With the commencement of kharif season, farmers were engaged in sowing cotton seeds when heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning struck.
HYDRAA chief inspects flood-hit areas
Following heavy overnight showers, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected several rain-affected areas across the city on Thursday. He visited Doyens Colony and the flooded Lingampally RuB. Locals said waterlogging was caused by rainwater from upstream failing to reach Gopi Cheruvu.
He suggested reducing water levels in Gopi Cheruvu and Chakali Cheruvu to ease flooding. In Kondapur, he inspected an apartment complex at risk of flooding and directed officials to restore the flood and sewerage nalas immediately. At Bachupally, he reviewed ongoing nala construction under the SNDP and urged faster execution. He also toured several areas to review grievances plaints lodged during Prajavani programmes.