IT-driven Telangana focusing on green energy: Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Telangana is facing the challenge of balancing energy production and consumption while reducing emissions, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.

He pointed out that the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies was increasing the energy demand, particularly in data centres that require high power for faster processing. This, he said, called for the production of green and carbon-free energy.

Sridhar Babu was speaking at the inauguration of GreenCo Summit 2025, organised by the CII GreenCo Council, at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). The two-day summit, held on the theme “Beyond Commitments: Scaling Net Zero Action for 2030 and Beyond,” brought together over 1,000 delegates from India and abroad to discuss industrial sustainability and green innovation.

The summit provided a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, technology providers and environmental professionals to exchange ideas and discuss key themes such as net-zero strategies, decarbonisation pathways, ESG integration and circular economy practices. More than 100 speakers who spoke on these topics underscored the role of Indian industry in achieving climate goals.

Sridhar Babu said the state government was framing policies with future generations in mind, but stressed that collective effort from industries and startups is essential for driving environmental change.

Commenting on the country’s changing weather patterns, he said the climate crisis was no longer a distant threat but a present challenge. “We are experiencing extreme weather, such as unseasonal rains in summer and unusual heat in December. These are clear warnings of the challenges ahead,” he pointed out.