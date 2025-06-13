Justice League: Telangana HC slams Nalgonda civic body officials over inaction

HC slams Nalgonda civic body officials for inaction

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over the failure of municipal authorities to implement a demolition order issued over two years ago by the Nalgonda municipal commissioner.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Kema Ramulamma, a resident of Gollaguda Road, Nalgonda, seeking action against an unauthorised construction allegedly carried out by Gogula Ravi Kumar in violation of sanctioned limits.

The judge observed that mere disconnection of electricity and water supply was not a substitute for lawful demolition and emphasised that unauthorized constructions must be dealt with strictly.

HC notice to complainant on Mohan Babu’s quash petition

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the investigating officer to serve notice to journalist Muppidi Ranjith, the complainant in a criminal case filed against veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu. The directive came during a hearing on a quash petition filed by Mohan Babu, seeking dismissal of the case.

The actor is facing serious charges, including attempt to murder, following an alleged assault on Ranjith on December 10, 2024. The incident reportedly took place at Mohan Babu’s residence in Jalpally, Hyderabad, during a brawl involving his son, actor Manchu Manoj.

The FIR was registered by the Pahadi Shareef police, citing grave allegations against Mohan Babu. Justice Lakshman also instructed the investigating officer to submit a status report on the investigation’s progress.