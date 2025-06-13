Munnuru Kapus, Yadavs seek Cabinet berths in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Leaders from the Munnuru Kapu and Yadava communities have increased pressure on the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) for representation in the state Cabinet. Both Munnuru Kapu and Yadava castes come under Backward Classes (BCs).

In the recent Cabinet expansion, one BC (Mudiraj) and two SC leaders (Mala and Madiga) were accommodated. There are still three more berths vacant in the state Cabinet.

Not satisfied with the representation given to them, leaders of both the communities met TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday and sought his intervention for inclusion of their representatives in the Cabinet.

‘Historic oversight’

Munnuru Kapu leaders from 33 districts urged the Congress high command to accommodate Vemulawada legislator Aadi Srinivas, the sole Munnuru Kapu MLA from the Congress, in the Cabinet.

The leaders highlighted the absence of Munnuru Kapu representation in the Cabinet, noting that this was a historic oversight even in erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Yadava community leaders, led by whip Beerla Ilaiah Yadav, met Goud and sought a Cabinet berth.

The Yadava leaders noted that the Congress has been committed to dispensing social justice and sought equitable representation.

Additional roles

Ilaiah further requested additional roles for the Yadava community, including an advisor post, one MLC position, five corporation chairperson posts, five commission member positions, a working president role, three vice-president posts, eight general secretary positions and five District Congress Committee (DCC) posts.

He acknowledged the Congress’ efforts to ensure social justice for BCs but alleged that the Yadava community has been overlooked.

Ilaiah praised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud for their efforts to accommodate leaders from various communities, describing their approach as a positive step toward inclusive representation.