PD Act will be invoked against encroachers, warns Surekha

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday warned that the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) will be invoked against those who encroach upon land belonging to temples and the Endowments department.

The minister, on the request of local leaders, inspected the allegedly encroached lands in Chengicherla in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Later speaking to reporters, the minister said that a total of 30.23 acres in three survey numbers in Chengicherla belonging to the Endowments department and a few individuals have been occupied since 2022.

“After conducting a survey, the authorities confirmed that this land belongs to the Endowments department. We have ordered an inquiry. After receiving the survey report, the government will take appropriate action,” she said while instructing the officials to erect a fence around the land to protect it.

The officials informed her that out of a total of 91,827 acres of land belonging to the Endowments department, close to 6,000 acres of land is under encroachment.

Later in the day, the Endowments minister made a surprise visit to the Balkampet Yellamma temple to inspect the arrangements being made for the upcoming annual kalyana mahotsavam of Goddess Yellamma.