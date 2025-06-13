Telangana HC bars demolition of heritage structures for Metro works in Old City

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday barred the state government and Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd from demolishing or altering any archaeological or heritage structures along the proposed Metro Rail Corridor-6 from MGBS to Chandrayangutta, until a comprehensive report is filed.

The directive came from a division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, while hearing a petition filed by the Act Public Welfare Foundation, represented by Rahim Khan. The petitioner alleged that several heritage sites in the Old City were being targeted for demolition as part of the Metro project.

In April, the Additional Advocate General (AAG), Imran Khan, had assured the court that no declared heritage structures would be touched, and sought time to submit a report based on heritage conservation committee notifications.

On Thursday, the AAG sought more time again. Opposing the plea, petitioner’s counsel, MA Basith, accused authorities of deliberately stalling and misleading the court. He also submitted RTI replies questioning whether statutory clearances were obtained for the project.

Taking serious note of the delay, the court gave the government three weeks to file the report and barred any demolition or alteration of heritage structures in the meantime.