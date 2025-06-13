Telangana now offers ample opportunities for CA students: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana has now become a hub for many industries, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said the state is no longer merely competing with other states in the country, but “standing shoulder to shoulder” with developed countries.

Addressing the ‘National CA Students Conference’, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) at Shilpakala Vedika, he said that Telangana not only started several initiatives, including the Future City, Musi River rejuvenation project and Regional Ring Road but also established a strong and stable presence on the global development map with advancements in pharma, textile park, IT and Artificial Intelligence sectors.

The deputy CM said that the state is also offering a promising platform for CA students, who are emerging from across the country. He asserted that those completing the CA course will find ample opportunities within the state.

Vikramarka emphasised that chartered accountants must remain committed to ethics. “In this era of rapid technological automation, your integrity is your most valuable asset. Let your work always reflect honesty, fairness, and accountability,” he said.