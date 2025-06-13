Telangana should write to Centre, seek CBI probe into KLIS irregularities: BJP leader DK Aruna

HANAMKONDA: BJP vice-president DK Aruna on Thursday demanded that the state government write a letter to the Centre, seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Speaking to the media after attending a photo exhibition marking 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, held at Hunter Road in Hanamkonda district, she said: “Ahead of the Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi and A Revanth Reddy said that the Congress, if voted to power, would expose corruption perpetrated by KCR in Kaleshwaram project and send him to jail. Why is Revanth Reddy now hesitating to seek a CBI inquiry?”

“Just one individual, an executive engineer, was found to be involved in a scam worth hundreds of crores. One wonders how many people were involved in this scam and how much public money was looted during the BRS regime,” she alleged.

Asserting that the BJP stands by its claims on Kaleshwaram project, she said: “We are going to prove that irregularities occurred in execution of the Kaleshwaram project.”

The Mahbubnagar MP also slammed CM Revanth Reddy for not taking any action against those responsible for the alleged phone-tapping case. “Revanth Reddy said that those involved in the phone-tapping will be punished by the government. But till now there is no action,” she said, asking: “Why don’t you hand over the phone-tapping case to the CBI?”