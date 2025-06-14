ACB summons KTR on Monday in E-Prix case

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned BRS working president KT Rama Rao to appear before it in connection with the Formula-E race case on Monday.

It may be recalled that the ACB had issued notices to Rama Rao earlier, asking him to appear before the agency on May 28. He, however, sought time to appear before the agency as he was going on a foreign trip. Rama Rao returned to Hyderabad six days ago.

Responding to the fresh notices, Rama Rao took to X to post: “When you cannot run a government, keep people busy with a circus and distractions! Congress and its clown CM’s antics won’t deter us.

I have been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to appear for ‘investigation’ on Monday at 10 am, in Formula-E case where Rs 44 crore was transferred from Bank to Bank and the money is very much in the Account of FE. As a law-abiding citizen, I will attend and fully cooperate with the ACB officials! (sic)”

Former minister T Harish Rao termed the ACB notices as nothing but political vendetta.

Harish said that notices were issued to Rama Rao as he was consistently questioning the misdeeds of the Revanth Reddy government. He also alleged that in the last 18 months, the Congress government had been engaging in politics of diversion to malign the BRS.