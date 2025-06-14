CGF committee approves 297 works worth Rs 72.47 crore

HYDERABAD: The Common Good Fund (CGF) committee, which met here on Friday, approved 297 works to be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 72.47 crore.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, who attended the meeting, directed the executive officers (EOs) of various temples to follow the guidelines issues by the state government while executing the works.

“There should not be any negligence in grounding the works,” he said while directing the officials to send all necessary proposals for the works at one go.

The minister also said that estimates received from local leaders or people’s representatives should not be forwarded as it is. The EOs should conduct comprehensive field visits and prepare realistic project assessments after thoroughly inspecting the proposals received from the people’s representatives, she added.

Instructing the officials to utilise CGF funds judiciously, she opined that the efforts of executive officers and senior officials were crucial in developing the temples.

The officials briefed the minister about the funds needed for small temples. She held a detailed discussion with them regarding budget approvals and the requests received for CGF allocations.