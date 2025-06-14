Congress always rewards hard work, says Natarajan

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana Congress affairs Meenakshi Natarajan on Friday reiterated that the party will give importance to and recognise those who have served sincerely. She stressed that the Congress was committed to ensuring social justice both within the organisation and in government-nominated positions.

Natarajan conducted a Zoom meeting in which TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and observers participated. The discussions covered organisational appointments at the district, mandal and village levels.

Natarajan said AICC former president and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been working to ensure fair representation for every community, and that this vision is being implemented by the party nationwide.