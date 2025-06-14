Congress committed to fulfilling all poll promises, says Ponguleti

PEDDAPALLI: Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that though the previous BRS regime left the state in dire financial straits, the Congress government was committed to fulfilling all its promises one by one even while simultaneously implementing the welfare and development programmes.
He emphasised that the current government was not only continuing the welfare schemes of the past but also introducing new ones.
Srinivasa Reddy, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Peddapalli MLA Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao, inaugurated the new police station as well as the Indiramma houses in Eligedu mandal.
Later addressing a public meeting at Chandapalli, he said: “Every month, our government is paying Rs 6,500 crore towards loan repayment, including interest due to the crisis created by the previous government.”
Referring to the Dharani portal, an Integrated Land Records Management System introduced by the previous regime, he said: “Dharani benefited only the members of the then ruling family and not the farmers.”
“Our government replaced Dharani with the Bhu Bharati Act to resolve land-related issues effectively in a transparent manner. The revenue officials are now holding Revenue Sadassulu (meetings) in every revenue village to address land-related applications on the spot,” he said.
Minister Sridhar Babu, meanwhile, expressed delight at the inauguration of a police station in Eligedu mandal, 24 years after its formation.