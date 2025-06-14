Congress committed to fulfilling all poll promises, says Ponguleti

PEDDAPALLI: Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday said that though the previous BRS regime left the state in dire financial straits, the Congress government was committed to fulfilling all its promises one by one even while simultaneously implementing the welfare and development programmes.

He emphasised that the current government was not only continuing the welfare schemes of the past but also introducing new ones.

Srinivasa Reddy, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Peddapalli MLA Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao, inaugurated the new police station as well as the Indiramma houses in Eligedu mandal.