Criminal proceedings against Palvai quashed

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday quashed criminal proceedings against Sirpur BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu in connection with a case registered against him during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. The FIR, dated October 19, 2023, was filed at Dahegaon police station in Asifabad district under Section 188 of the IPC, alleging that the legislator held a public meeting at Kothmeer village of Dahegaon mandal without obtaining mandatory permission from the Returning Officer of the Sirpur constituency. The complaint, lodged by the Returning Officer, led to a case being registered against Harish Babu, which was later transferred to the Special Judicial Magistrate of First Class for Trial of Cases Relating to MPs and MLAs in Hyderabad.

Revenue staff rapped for arbitrary action

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday found fault with the actions of the revenue authorities in a land dispute involving a 400 sq yard open plot in Karmanghat village under Saroornagar mandal of Rangareddy district. The court set aside the order dated May 28, 2025, issued by the Saroornagar tahsildar to the Station House Officer (SHO), Meerpet Police Station, which wrongly categorised the petitioner’s property under Survey No 58 instead of Survey No 60. Justice Bhaskar Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by B Bujji, seeking to declare the actions of the tahsildar and the SHO as illegal, arbitrary, and violative of Articles 14, 21, and 300A of the Constitution. The matter has been adjourned to July 11.