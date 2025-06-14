DoT busts illegal call routing, nabs one

HYDERABAD: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in coordination with the Telangana Police, has uncovered an illegal call routing operation and arrested one suspect. The Mahankali police registered two cases on June 12 under relevant Sections against those allegedly involved.
Analysis and intelligence inputs from the Hyderabad unit of the DoT led to the identification of an unauthorised call routing setup in Secunderabad. The operation was dismantled on the night of June 12 in collaboration with the Telangana Police.
The setup was reportedly being run using SIP connections obtained by a firm based in Hyderabad. Equipment seized during the joint operation included a SIP server, three laptops, a monitor and related network devices.
The SIP connections were allegedly used to reroute international calls from foreign countries to Indian recipients unlawfully. These calls, primarily from the Middle East and the US, were masked with local Indian numbers. Such illegal routing results in revenue loss to the country and potential inconvenience to unsuspecting subscribers.