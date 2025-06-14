DoT busts illegal call routing, nabs one

HYDERABAD: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in coordination with the Telangana Police, has uncovered an illegal call routing operation and arrested one suspect. The Mahankali police registered two cases on June 12 under relevant Sections against those allegedly involved.

Analysis and intelligence inputs from the Hyderabad unit of the DoT led to the identification of an unauthorised call routing setup in Secunderabad. The operation was dismantled on the night of June 12 in collaboration with the Telangana Police.