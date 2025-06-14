Indians in Iran and Israel anxious as tensions escalate after airstrikes

HYDERABAD: A cloud of unease has settled over the Indian communities in Iran and Israel following the fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of Friday. The sound of distant explosions has not only rattled Tehran but also the nerves of hundreds of Indian families whose loved ones are caught in this rising storm.

Amid these tense developments, Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, vice-president of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) and representative of its Foreign Medical Students Wing, described an anxious dawn in Tehran.

“Indian medical students there heard the blasts at 4 am and immediately reached out to me,” he told TNIE.

“There are roughly 500 to 700 Indian medical students scattered across Iran. I’m in constant touch with the colleges and the families back home. Should matters spiral further out of control, evacuation plans will be set in motion in coordination with the concerned authorities.” But such an evacuation, Khan admitted, will not be without peril.

As fears of Iranian retaliation gather force, Israel too has sealed its borders tighter. Airports have been shut, and emergency protocols have been triggered, said Israel Telangana Association president Soma Ravi.