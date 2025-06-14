KTR booked for ‘defaming’ government

HYDERABAD: Former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao was on Friday booked by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police for allegedly defaming the government and promoting enmity between different groups.

The case was registered under Sections 353(2) (spreading false information) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), based on a complaint filed by Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat.

According to the complaint, lodged on Thursday, Rama Rao, during a press meet, allegedly made derogatory and defamatory remarks against the chief minister. Similar content was also shared on social media platforms by various accounts.