OU awareness campaign on capital markets

HYDERABAD: In a significant stride towards enhancing financial literacy and bridging the gap between academia and industry, the University College of Commerce and Business Management (UCC&BM), Osmania University, on Friday organised a high-impact awareness program on capital markets and depository services.

The event was conducted in collaboration with Central Securities Depository Limited (CSDL), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the officials, several sessions featured eminent speakers including Bathin Mahanthi (SEBI), Sri Shivaprasad (CSDL), and Sri Nagabhushanam (BSE). These experts shared deep insights on a wide range of topics - from the structure and functioning of capital markets, role and relevance of depository services, investment options, to regulatory safeguards and investor protection frameworks.

Over 200 students from the Departments of Commerce and Business Management participated actively, making the event a resounding success.