Phones of MP Arvind, 200 others tapped

HYDERABAD: Even as the investigation is on into the alleged phone-tapping case, the information retrieved by the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) from the seized devices reportedly revealed that the accused had snooped on at least 200 more persons during the Dubbaka and Huzurabad byelections.

It may be mentioned here that while the Huzurabad byelection was held in October 2021, the bypoll to the Dubbaka segment was conducted in 2020.

On Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned D Praneeth Rao, former DSP of State Intelligence Branch (SIB) and a key accused in the case, for over six hours at the Jubilee Hills police station.