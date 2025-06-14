Phones of MP Arvind, 200 others tapped

HYDERABAD: Even as the investigation is on into the alleged phone-tapping case, the information retrieved by the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) from the seized devices reportedly revealed that the accused had snooped on at least 200 more persons during the Dubbaka and Huzurabad byelections.
It may be mentioned here that while the Huzurabad byelection was held in October 2021, the bypoll to the Dubbaka segment was conducted in 2020.
On Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned D Praneeth Rao, former DSP of State Intelligence Branch (SIB) and a key accused in the case, for over six hours at the Jubilee Hills police station.
Sources revealed that according to the FSL reports, the accused had reportedly snooped on Nizamabad MP D Arvind and BJP senior leader AP Jitender Reddy and their associates during the byelections.
The Special Operation Team (SOT), formed by some SIB officials for targeting political leaders and others during the previous regime, had snooped on politicians and their close aides during the previous regime in the state.
During Friday’s questioning, the SIT officials grilled Praneeth Rao regarding his targets during elections and byelections after 2018.
It may be mentioned here that the SIT had asked T Prabhakar Rao, former SIB chief and A1 in the case, to appear before them on June 14.