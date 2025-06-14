Telangana govt increases DA of employees by 3.4%

HYDERABAD: The Dearness Allowance (DA) of the state government employees increased by 3.4 per cent. An order released on Friday stated that the DA was increased from 26.39% of basic pay to 30.03% of basic pay from January1, 2023.

The revised DA will also be applicable to the employees of Zilla Parishads, Mandal Parishads, Gram Panchayats, Municipalities, Municipal Corporations, Agricultural Market Committees and Zilla Grandhalaya Samasthas, Work Charged Establishment, who are drawing salary in a regular scale of pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2020. Teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions including aided polytechnics who are drawing salary in a regular scale of pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2020.

In respect of DA pending from July 1, 2023, separate orders will be issued after six months.

It may be recalled that the recent Cabinet meeting cleared two DAs for employees. The Cabinet decided to pay one DA immediately and another after six months. Accordingly, orders were issued on Friday.

The government also revised the Dearness Relief (DR) to government pensioners from 26.39% of basic pension to 30.03% of basic pension from January 1, 2023. Separate orders will be issued for the pending DR from July 1, 2023.