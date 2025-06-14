Telangana HC questions delay in filing vacate stay petition

HYDERABAD: Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya of the Telangana High Court, while hearing a criminal petition filed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, raised pointed questions regarding the inordinate delay in filing a vacate stay petition in a 2019 SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) case.

Revanth, the then Malkajgiri MP filed the criminal petition, seeking quashing of the proceedings pending before the Special Sessions Judge for Trial of Cases under the SCs/STs (POA) Act, 1989-cum-VII Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rangareddy district at LB Nagar.

The FIR, registered in 2019 at Chandanagar Police Station, invoked Sections 447, 427, 506 read with 34 IPC, and Sections 2(iv)(X) of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

During the hearing, Justice Bhattacharya questioned Nimma Narayana, counsel for the de-facto complainant N Peddi Raju, Director of Razole Constituency SC Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited, about the timing of the vacate stay petition, pointing out that the petition was filed nearly five years after the stay order dated September 22, 2020 was granted. That order had dispensed with Revanth’s appearance before the Special Sessions Court, except when specifically directed to appear.