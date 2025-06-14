Telangana parties turn focus on Jubilee Hills byelection

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the sudden demise of Jubilee Hills BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, there is intense speculation over who will contest in the imminent byelection for the seat.

The Election Commission has to hold a bypoll within six months of a seat falling vacant, whether due to death or resignation, provided the remaining tenure of the Assembly is more than one year. As the present Assembly’s term does not end till December 2028, the EC is expected to issue a notification soon.

Since the bypoll is imminent for Jubilee Hills, all three principal parties — the ruling Congress, the main opposition BRS and the BJP -- are now turning their attention to the byelection.

Sources said that the BRS leaders were waiting to see whom party chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would field in the byelection.

Earlier, KCR chose family members of deceased party MLAs -- such as Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, Nomula Narsimhaiah and G Sayanna -- to contest byelections in their respective constituencies.

If he follows the same tradition, he will most likely field either Gopinath’s wife or another member of his family.

The situation in the Congress is different as there will be many aspirants for the ticket, including former MP and cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.