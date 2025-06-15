Bank manager faces HC heat in contempt case

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court declined to dispense with the personal appearance of Rajanish, Chief Manager of Canara Bank, Ameerpet-2 Branch, in a contempt of court case linked to a gold loan dispute.
The case stems from a petition filed by M Krishna Rao, a resident of Budvel, Ranga Reddy district, alleging that the bank failed to return his pledged gold ornaments despite the high court’s clear directive to do so once the loan was fully repaid.
According to the petitioner, the court had earlier disposed of the writ petition with specific directions that the bank should return the gold ornaments upon full repayment of the loan, within the time stipulated by it. Complying with the order, Krishna Rao claims to have cleared the entire loan and submitted a representation on November 8, 2024, requesting the release of the ornaments.
However, the bank responded on November 25, 2024, stating that its legal and recovery section had recommended filing an appeal against the high court’s order. The petitioner’s counsel argued during earlier hearings that no such appeal had been filed to date, and therefore the order had attained finality.
The counsel further accused the bank of acting with “willful and deliberate intention” to undermine the authority of the court, despite clear terms in the loan agreement and the absence of a stay or appellate order.
The court observed that records prima facie indicated non-compliance with its order. Despite full loan repayment, the bank neither returned the gold ornaments nor filed an appeal. Justice Bhaskar Reddy remarked that such conduct amounts to degrading the court authority.
In a previous hearing, the court had directed Rajanish to appear in person. On Friday, he complied but sought exemption from future personal appearances, citing his recent transfer to Haridwar. The court, however, was not inclined to grant such relief and adjourned the matter to July 4, 2025.