Bank manager faces HC heat in contempt case

The counsel further accused the bank of acting with “willful and deliberate intention” to undermine the authority of the court, despite clear terms in the loan agreement and the absence of a stay or appellate order.

The court observed that records prima facie indicated non-compliance with its order. Despite full loan repayment, the bank neither returned the gold ornaments nor filed an appeal. Justice Bhaskar Reddy remarked that such conduct amounts to degrading the court authority.

In a previous hearing, the court had directed Rajanish to appear in person. On Friday, he complied but sought exemption from future personal appearances, citing his recent transfer to Haridwar. The court, however, was not inclined to grant such relief and adjourned the matter to July 4, 2025.