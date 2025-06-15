BRS MLA Harish slams Telangana govt’s ‘silence’ on AP moves

HYDERABAD: Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao has accused the Congress government of remaining silent despite the interests of the state being at stake, as the Andhra Pradesh government was going ahead with the diversion of Godavari waters to the proposed Banakacherla project.

He demanded that the Polavaram-Banakacherla project be stopped immediately before irreversible damage is done. “If the state government is serious, the BRS is ready to support a resolution in the Assembly. If it fails, we will launch a people’s movement and pursue legal action,” he said.

On Saturday, he gave a detailed presentation on why Telangana should oppose the Banakacherla project. He alleged that after the injustice faced in Krishna water sharing, Andhra Pradesh is now eyeing Godavari waters through the Polavaram-Banakacherla link. “While Andhra is pushing ahead with tenders for the project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy have chosen to remain silent,” he said.