BRS MLA Harish slams Telangana govt’s ‘silence’ on AP moves

HYDERABAD: Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao has accused the Congress government of remaining silent despite the interests of the state being at stake, as the Andhra Pradesh government was going ahead with the diversion of Godavari waters to the proposed Banakacherla project.
He demanded that the Polavaram-Banakacherla project be stopped immediately before irreversible damage is done. “If the state government is serious, the BRS is ready to support a resolution in the Assembly. If it fails, we will launch a people’s movement and pursue legal action,” he said.
On Saturday, he gave a detailed presentation on why Telangana should oppose the Banakacherla project. He alleged that after the injustice faced in Krishna water sharing, Andhra Pradesh is now eyeing Godavari waters through the Polavaram-Banakacherla link. “While Andhra is pushing ahead with tenders for the project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy have chosen to remain silent,” he said.
Accusing the Congress government of focusing more on political vendetta than public welfare, Harish said, “They are busy foisting cases against K T Rama Rao and other BRS leaders. There is irritation towards the Opposition, but no attention to irrigation. Sadly, the state’s interests are being mortgaged.”
He questioned the government’s inaction even as Andhra Pradesh is openly exceeding the limits set under the temporary Krishna agreement. “Why this silence when AP is moving ahead with a project that could divert over 200 tmcft of water from Godavari? When Telangana’s share is at stake, why is the Congress government remaining mute?” he asked. He said that Telangana has eight BJP MPs, eight Congress MPs, and two Union ministers, yet no one is raising their voice. “Is their loyalty to Delhi more important than their responsibility towards Telangana?” he questioned.
Meanwhile, reacting to the letter written by Uttam Kumar Reddy to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Harish Rao said: “Today, I gave a PowerPoint presentation on Banakacherla. The same day, Uttam released a letter with yesterday’s date. I thank him for responding at least after our presentation.”
He said that writing letters is not enough. “If the minister is serious, he should ask the chief minister to demand an Apex Council meeting on Banakacherla. That is what the people of Telangana are expecting.”