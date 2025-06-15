CM Revanth Reddy presents inaugural Gaddar Film Awards celebrating Telugu cinema

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented the inaugural Gaddar Film Awards, honouring cinematic excellence at a glittering ceremony held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.
Named in honour of revolutionary poet Gaddar, the event celebrated achievements of film personalities from June 2014 to December2024, marking a revival of state-sponsored film awards, replacing the former Nandi awards.
Held before a star-studded audience that included prominent Tollywood personalities, the ceremony celebrated achievements in acting, direction, technical crafts and featured top honours such as Best Feature Film, Best Actor and Best Actress.
Addressing the gathering, the chief minister highlighted the Congress long-standing respect for cinema, recalling that it was the Congress government in 1964 that first introduced the prestigious Nandi Awards. “That legacy continued during the era of united Andhra Pradesh. Now, a decade after the formation of Telangana, we are proud to institute film awards in the name of Gaddar,” he said.
Highlighting Hyderabad’s importance as a hub of the Indian film industry, Revanth stated, “When we say Indian cinema, we must first acknowledge Telugu cinema. And Hyderabad is the stage for Telugu cinema.”
He reassured the industry of the state government’s support, saying, “Even if the government seems tough at times, it is only for your growth. Tell me what you need, the government will stand with you.”
Asserting his long-term commitment to public service, the chief minister said, “I will remain active in politics for the next 22 years. No matter what position I hold, I will continue to support the development of the film industry.”
Revanth also emphasised the role of cinema in Telangana’s economic future. “Just like we promote the IT sector, we will also promote the film industry. Our Vision 2047 document will include a dedicated chapter on the growth of cinema. By 2047, we aim to take Telangana’s economy to $3 trillion,” he announced.
Paying tribute to revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, he said, “Gaddar was not just a name — he was a revolution, a blazing star. He was our inspiration. It is with his spirit that we fought for Telangana. That same spirit will continue to guide Telangana’s progress.”
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju, and several senior film personalities such as Bala Krishna, M M Keeravani and others also graced the occasion.