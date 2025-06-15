CM Revanth Reddy presents inaugural Gaddar Film Awards celebrating Telugu cinema

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented the inaugural Gaddar Film Awards, honouring cinematic excellence at a glittering ceremony held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.

Named in honour of revolutionary poet Gaddar, the event celebrated achievements of film personalities from June 2014 to December2024, marking a revival of state-sponsored film awards, replacing the former Nandi awards.

Held before a star-studded audience that included prominent Tollywood personalities, the ceremony celebrated achievements in acting, direction, technical crafts and featured top honours such as Best Feature Film, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister highlighted the Congress long-standing respect for cinema, recalling that it was the Congress government in 1964 that first introduced the prestigious Nandi Awards. “That legacy continued during the era of united Andhra Pradesh. Now, a decade after the formation of Telangana, we are proud to institute film awards in the name of Gaddar,” he said.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s importance as a hub of the Indian film industry, Revanth stated, “When we say Indian cinema, we must first acknowledge Telugu cinema. And Hyderabad is the stage for Telugu cinema.”