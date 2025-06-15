Five students from Telangana make it to top 100 in NEET UG

HYDERABAD: Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 while Avika Aggarwal achieved AIR 5 and emerged as the female topper in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2025, the results of which were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

From Telangana, Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar secured the 18th rank, becoming the state topper.

A total of 22,76,609 candidates registered for the medical entrance examination, of whom 22,09,318 appeared and 12,36,531 qualified. In Telangana, 72,094 candidates registered, 70,259 appeared, and 41,584 qualified.