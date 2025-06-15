Five students from Telangana make it to top 100 in NEET UG

HYDERABAD: Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 while Avika Aggarwal achieved AIR 5 and emerged as the female topper in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2025, the results of which were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.
From Telangana, Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar secured the 18th rank, becoming the state topper.
A total of 22,76,609 candidates registered for the medical entrance examination, of whom 22,09,318 appeared and 12,36,531 qualified. In Telangana, 72,094 candidates registered, 70,259 appeared, and 41,584 qualified.
Compared to the previous year, Telangana candidates performed better, with five four boys and one girl securing places in the top 100 this year.
Among the top 100 rankers from Telangana were Shanmukha Nishanth Akshintala (AIR 37), Mangari Varun (46), Yandrapati Shanmukh (48) and Bidisha Majee (95). In fact, Bidisha Majee was among the top 20 performers among girls across India.
Speaking about his preparation strategy that helped him bag AIR 18, Sai Kumar said, “I maintained consistent focus over the last four years, which helped me secure a place in the top 20. It feels great to see my long-standing dream come true. I have aimed to crack NEET since Class 9.”
Nishanth Akshintala, who achieved AIR 37, said, “Having clarity in basic concepts and fundamental ideas about the subjects is crucial for success in competitive exams. I studied for around 10 to 12 hours a day. Like many medical aspirants, I dream of securing a seat in AIIMS Delhi.”