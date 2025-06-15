Promises aside, Hyderabad schools struggle to keep doors open

HYDERABAD: While the academic year kicked off with promises of quality education and world-class infrastructure for government schools, in Hyderabad, some schools are struggling with a more basic problem — keeping their doors open.

For over three years now, rent worth approximately Rs 6 crore has reportedly remained unpaid to owners of private buildings housing government primary and secondary schools.

A total of 105 such schools, 87 primary and 18 high schools, operate from rented premises across the city, mostly in areas like Bahadurpura, Charminar, Asifnagar, Tolichowki and Golkonda in the Old City.

While the Education department did sanction Rs 50 lakh in March, this money remains stuck somewhere in the labyrinth of the Finance department’s approval process. Repeated appeals from building owners have so far only generated fresh paperwork, not payments.

Simmering tensions came to the fore recently when the owner of the Telangana Minority Residential School building at Bagh Lingampally locked the premises temporarily, a cautionary signal that unpaid dues can have very real consequences. While that school was reopened, teachers and parents are now wondering which school gate might be bolted next.

Owners fed up with ‘apathy’ of officials

Jahangir, president of the Government Rented Building Owners Association, sounded weary but unsurprised. “We are tired of visiting the Education department and the collectorate, requesting the release of pending rent.

Some owners haven’t been paid for three to four years. Many of us depend entirely on this rent for survival,” he said. This weariness stands out in stark contrast to the government’s ambitious plans for education upliftment.

Jahangir added that the association plans yet another round of appeals to officials later this month. Should these fail, school gates may be locked in protest.