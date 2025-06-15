TPCC president Mahesh calls for unity among backward classes

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday said the time has come for the Backward Classes (BCs) to unite and assert their collective strength.

He underscored the need for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to rise above party considerations.

The PCC president, who is also an MLC, participated, along with BJP MP Eatala Rajender and others, in a function organised to mark the release of the book “OBC Porubata”, written by IAS officer Narahari Parikipandla and advocate Pruthviraj Singh, at Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Telugu University here.

Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste census stands as a major achievement for the Congress, adding that Telangana has emerged as a model for the country through its implementation of the caste-based survey. He praised Rahul Gandhi for championing the concept of the caste census to ensure social justice.

Historically, he said, OBCs were seen merely as instruments for vote-bank politics, but today, they have progressed to the stage where they are demanding their rightful share in the political space.