BRS leader K T Rama Rao appears before Telangana ACB in Formula E race case

HYDERABAD: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday appeared before the Telangana government's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as part of its ongoing inquiry in the Formula E race case.

Speaking to reporters at the BRS headquarters here prior to his appearance, Rama Rao called the investigation against him "political harassment" and accused the Congress government of trying to divert public attention from its "failure" to fulfill the election promises.

"May be, they will arrest me. But, one thing is sure. We had gone to jail earlier for the sake of Telangana (statehood). We are ready to go to jail again over a decision taken to promote Hyderabad's brand image. Ready to go to jail even 100 times. But, we will not spare the Congress government (on its poll promises)," he said.

He added that truth will triumph in the end.