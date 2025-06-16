BRS MLA Harish praises Telangana Minister Uttam for writing to Centre against Andhra Pradesh’s G-B project

HYDERABAD: Congratulating Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy for writing a letter to the Centre, opposing Andhra Pradesh’s proposed Banakacherla-Godavari (G-B) project, BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday urged the state government to convene an all-party meeting and a special session of the Assembly to discuss the issue.

The former Irrigation minister also urged the government to take a policy decision on the G-B project.

In an open letter to Uttam, Harish said that it was learnt that the AP government has sent a pre-feasibility report on G-B to the Centre.

While appreciating Uttam for seeking the DPR, he also requested Uttam to demand the Centre to immediately convene an Apex Council meeting. Though 969 tmcft of Godavari water was allocated to Telangana, it could not utilise more than 200 tmcft due to lack of projects. That was why the BRS government conceived major projects like Kaleshwaram and others, he said.

Highlighting some key points in the Godavari Tribunal Award, Harish said that when AP proposed to divert 200 tmcft Godavari water through G-B project, Telangana should get 112.5 tmcft additional water in Krishna river. Due to the construction of Polavaram, Telangana should get an additional 45 tmcft water. With this, Telangana should get an additional 157.50 tmcft in Krishna river, Harish said while asking Uttam to focus on all these issues. “Take proper steps on G-B project, the BRS will stand by you,” Harish told Uttam.