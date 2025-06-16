Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu unveils Padma awardee AVS Raju’s biography

HYDERABAD: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday unveiled the biography of NCC Limited founder and Padma awardee Dr AVS Raju.

Published both in English and Telugu, the biography chronicles Dr AVS Raju’s transformative journey from humble beginnings to becoming a trailblazer in the Indian infrastructure sector.

It also highlights his diverse persona as a poet, a spiritual seeker, a business leader and an inspirational figure, offering readers valuable perspectives on the principles and philosophies that shaped his life.

Former Union minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Shantha Biotechnics Limited founder and chairman Dr KI Varaprasad Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

AVS Raju was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2010 in recognition of his exceptional contribution to business and industry. Acharya Nagarjuna University conferred honorary doctorate on Raju in 2008.

He also entered the Guinness World Records in 2008, for his literary achievements in penning the largest single volume book of poems on Sri Sathya Sai Baba.