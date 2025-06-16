Growing airport traffic in Hyderabad drives demand for better connectivity

HYDERABAD: As passenger numbers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad climb steadily, efficient transport links have become increasingly vital.

Among the key options is Umdanagar Railway Station, situated approximately 6 km from the airport.

Functioning as a major suburban rail hub, it connects travellers across the city via the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS), with 22 daily trains operating to and from the station. This service offers a low-cost and reliable transit alternative for airport commuters.

Umdanagar Station currently handles 1,800 to 2,000 passengers daily. Recognising its strategic role, the station is undergoing a Rs 12.37 crore renovation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to upgrade passenger amenities and infrastructure. However, passengers have reported challenges, including frequent MMTS train cancellations and extended halts at certain stations.

Pushpak AC bus services, operated by TGSRTC, provide another crucial public transport link to RGIA. The corporation runs approximately 60 Pushpak services daily, with buses departing every 20 minutes. Fares range from Rs 50 to Rs 300 depending on the boarding point. Beyond individual tickets, the service has gained popularity among frequent travellers and airport employees, with around 2,000 monthly bus passes (costing Rs 5,000 each, excluding GST) currently in use.

Looking ahead, long-term solutions are progressing to streamline airport access further. The recent approval of Hyderabad Metro’s Phase 2B project marks a significant milestone. This 86.1-km expansion, jointly funded by the state and Union governments at an estimated cost of Rs 19,579 crore, includes a pivotal 39.6-km corridor linking RGIA at Shamshabad to Future City.

Hyderabad’s growth is driving higher airport traffic, and demand for seamless, affordable connectivity remains strong. While Pushpak buses and MMTS trains currently bridge critical gaps, commuters continue to press authorities for more punctual and reliable services.