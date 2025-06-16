Karimnagar district collector Pamela Satpathy undergoes endoscopic nasal surgery at the government hospital

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar district collector Pamela Satpathy underwent endoscopic nasal surgery at the Government District Headquarters Hospital on Sunday.
Though several women IAS officers or their spouses have approached government hospitals for deliveries, this is the first time a district collector has undergone surgery in a government hospital.
Responding to this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Pamela Satpathy.
Stating that modern facilities, experienced doctors, and dedicated staff are available at government hospitals, the Chief Minister said, "What we need now is just a belief in the quality of medical services available at government hospitals."
"My compliments to Pamela Satpathy, who strengthened that belief by undergoing treatment at a government hospital," the Chief Minister said on X on Monday.