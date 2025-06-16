Lok Adalat refunds Rs 53 crore to 6,000 cybercrime victims in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The National Lok Adalat refunded Rs 53.5 crore to 6,848 victims of cybercrime cases on Saturday. A total of 1,93,439 compoundable cases, including cybercrime cases, were disposed of in the Lok Adalat.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender said that all police units in Telangana performed exceptionally well in disposing of 1,93,439 compoundable cases in the current National Lok Adalat held on Saturday, compared to the 1,83,182 compoundable cases disposed of in the previous National Lok Adalat held on March 8, 2025.

The DGP said the top five units that performed exceptionally well in the disposal of cases during the National Lok Adalat were Hyderabad Commissionerate with 32,171 cases, Rachakonda with 21,397 cases, Nalgonda district police with 16,496 cases, Warangal Commissionerate with 13,651 cases, and Ramagundam Commissionerate with 13,316 cases.

The cumulative refunds facilitated since February 2024 now stand at Rs 281.1 crore, benefitting 30,478 cybercrime victims across Telangana.